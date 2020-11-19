Brüka continues 10-year tradition with weekend theater festival

The show must go on! This past weekend Brüka Theatre hosted its 10th annual “Biggest Little Theatre & New Works Festival” virtually on Ghost Light TV, the YouTube channel it launched in partnership with Good Luck Macbeth and Reno Little Theater. This three-day event had an overall theme of perseverance, fitting for the turbulent year the local theater scene has endured.

All performances were held at Brüka and broadcast live on YouTube. Mary Bennett, the producing artistic director of Brüka, said, “We wanted to create something that’s more than just a Zoom where you can still feel the energy of a live performance.” After each performance, theater artist Sandra Neace would interview the performers about their production and how it embodied perseverance.

Each night was a unique show. Friday night was an interpretive dance number performed by clowns Lyndsey Langsdale and Carrie Lynn. Saturday night was a play called “Leyland and JR Search for Wesley White’s Girlfriend,” written by Everett George. And Sunday night was a poetry reading with a yard sale theme of everything must go!

Typically, a visit to the theater encompasses an entire evening, where dinner and drinks may be involved. However, each performance throughout the weekend was less than an hour, plus the interview section. I appreciated the shorter theater shows and felt that it better suited the virtual format.

All performances are still available to view for free on Ghost Light TV. Spend a little time this week to support local theater and consider donating if you enjoyed the show.

The Details

Website: https://www.bruka.org

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClRxhCaxEDShfVU88gzK7LA

Night 1: “Obelisk” by Lindsey Langsdale and Carrie Lynn

Night 2: “Leyland and JR Search for Wesley White’s Girlfriend” written by Everett George

Night 3: “POETS OF THE CARIBBEAN: YARD SALE” co-produced with Sideways Eight Project and hosted by Jesse James Ziegler