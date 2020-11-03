Blend Catering X The Elm Estate: A final pop up series (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Join Blend Catering for the last pop up event of 2020, once again at the Elm Estate on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Mama Mia! Blend is preparing an Italian-inspired meal! Enjoy a four-course spread, starting with an antipasto Caesar salad made with crispy pecorino and breadcrumbs and topped with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Then, paired with a sparkling beverage, provided by the Elm Estate, warm up with traditional Italian wedding soup prepared with pork meatballs, kale and white beans, and garlic knots on the side to dip.

For the main course, guests can choose between chicken parmesan, rigatoni a la vodka or eggplant parmesan for our vegetarians. Ending the evening on a sweet note, enjoy a white chocolate panna cotta, prepared with blood orange curd, pistachio, and crispy pannetone.

The $55 ticket can be purchased HERE, and includes the beverage and the four-course meal. A friendly reminder that guests must wear masks at all times while standing and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

We hope to see you all there, ciao!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.