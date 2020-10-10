Where is Washoe County headed? Commission candidates give their perspectives (video)

Candidates for the Washoe County Board of Commissioners attended an online forum Wednesday moderated by This Is Reno to present their platforms for the commission. Joining us were incumbents Marsha Berkbigler and Vaughn Hartung and their challengers, Alexis Hill and Marie Baker, respectively.
Jeri Davis, Bob Conrad and Don Dike Anukam moderated the discussion, and the Washoe County Library System generously donated staff and technological support.
Each candidate’s responses are in the videos below, following the questions.