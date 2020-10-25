Washoe County sees spike in vehicle burglaries

Vehicle burglaries in Washoe County over the past five weeks have more than doubled from the same time period in 2019. From Sept 14. through Oct. 18 Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has taken 17 reports of vehicle burglaries.

WCSO said several handguns were reported stolen in the recent burglaries as well.

Sheriff Darin Balaam said the simplest solution to prevent a vehicle from being stolen is to lock the doors. He also suggests removing valuables and any handguns out of the car at night as well.

The Office reminds residents of these suggested prevention tips: