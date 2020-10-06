County schedules second round of drive-through flu vaccination clinics

A second round of free drive-through flu shot clinics kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Washoe County Health District said more than 1,000 people participated in the first round of clinics in September.

October’s drive-through dates are:

Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon

Those who can’t attend the clinics can make appointments with the health district’s immunization clinic, 1001 E. 9th St., Building B, by calling 775-328-2402. Shots are also available at local pharmacies and physician’s offices.

The health district recommends an annual flu shot for people 6 months and older. Those under 18 must have a parent present to receive a vaccination.

The high-dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older will not be available during these events. Seniors are asked to seek the high-dose shot at pharmacies or from their healthcare providers.

Shots are free with most insurance plans and people are asked to bring their cards. Those without insurance will be vaccinated at no cost.

Those participating in the drive-through clinic should use the west entrance of the Livestock Events Center at Wells Avenue and Sadlier Way. The health district also suggests completing the necessary forms in advance to speed up the process. The forms can be downloaded at the links below.

Hometown Health will also have drive-through flu shot clinics at a number of locations, including the Livestock Events Center, throughout October.



While no vaccine is 100% effective, getting a flu shot can reduce the severity of symptoms, and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who do catch it, according to the health district.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

Other preventative measures include avoiding close contact with people who are ill, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or one’s sleeve, washing hands often, wearing a facial covering, and not touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth.