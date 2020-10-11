VIDEO: Reno City Council candidate forum

We need your help This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Candidates for three of four open seats on the Reno City Council sounded off Thursday about the big issues facing Reno. This Is Reno’s Jeri Davis and Bob Conrad moderated the panel among incumbent Jenny Brekhus and challenger candidates Darla Fink, JD Drakulich and Rudy Leon. The Washoe County Library System generously donated staff and technological support for the forum.

Each candidate’s responses are in the videos below, following the questions.

Please take three minutes to introduce yourself and explain your vision as a councilmember if elected.

The Governor recently declared racism a public health crisis, and there has been plenty of evidence at the local level — even during city council meetings. How should the City of Reno do more to address this and how will you address this?

Law enforcement has come under increasing scrutiny, including calls for fundamental reforms to law enforcement. What do you think could be improved upon for the Reno Police Department?

Outside of the pandemic, what are the largest challenges that you see for Reno, and how will you work to address them?

Homelessness has been growing dramatically in the Truckee Meadows, including in Reno. What is your plan to deal with it from the city perspective, and how would you work with groups like the Downtown Reno Partnership and local nonprofits to address homelessness?

Many people have expressed concern that Reno’s historical resources do not get enough public consideration and protection. How will you work to balance development in Reno’s downtown core with the preservation of historically important buildings and landmarks?

How can the city be cleaned up? What can you do to keep the city clean?

Why should people vote for you?