VIDEO: Reno City Council candidate forum

Candidates for three of four open seats on the Reno City Council sounded off Thursday about the big issues facing Reno. This Is Reno’s Jeri Davis and Bob Conrad moderated the panel among incumbent Jenny Brekhus and challenger candidates Darla Fink, JD Drakulich and Rudy Leon. The Washoe County Library System generously donated staff and technological support for the forum.
Each candidate’s responses are in the videos below, following the questions.