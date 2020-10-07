Veteran sales strategist forms new sales consultation company (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

For Liz Heiman, helping entrepreneurs and CEO’s realize their dreams through sales operations isn’t just her job, it’s her passion. This week, Heiman launched her new company in Reno, Nev., Regarding Sales LLC.

Liz Heiman

“I’m thrilled to bring my own dream to reality,” said Heiman. “I believe in building and creating strategies to help businesses from startups through mid-size corporations who need actionable, affordable and results-oriented sales planning.”

Heiman grew up in the sales world. Her father, Stephen Heiman, was one of the co-authors of the now-legendary industry methodology known as Strategic Selling and co-founder of Miller Heiman (now part of the Korn Ferry group). For the past 20 years, Heiman has worked with her sister Alice Heiman in a variety of strategic roles and had her own consulting business working with global companies, specializing in the Asian market.

According to one industry expert, Heiman’s new business is on a success track: “Liz Heiman is a smart, thoughtful and accomplished sales strategy expert. Her new business, Regarding Sales, will help many SMB companies,” said Lori Richardson, CEO of Score More Sales in New Hampshire.

Heiman explains the Regarding Sales philosophy: “In many companies, sales is like a black hole–it’s unpredictable, unmanageable and confusing. Each of the processes I have created for Regarding Sales delivers pieces of the puzzle sales organizations need to succeed. A company can choose to build or rebuild their entire sales organization or just fix a component that is broken.”

Heiman has an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Davis and a master’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is currently the president of Entrepreneurs Assembly. She is a highly sought-after speaker and writer and considered an expert in the sales world as well as a self-proclaimed “data junkie.” Regarding Sales plans to initially employ a team of three.

About Regarding Sales

Regarding Sales builds and teaches sales systems that produce reliable, predictable sales revenue. By building scalable sales organizations, Regarding Sales helps companies produce reliable, predictable sales results. We help companies realize universal growth. www.regardingsales.com

