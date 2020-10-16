Two Washoe County inmates test positive for COVID-19

We need your help This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today that two inmates in its detention facility tested positive for COVID-19—one who has already been released and a second who is in isolation at the facility.

In a statement about the cases, Sheriff Darin Balaam said his department had long been expecting and planning for an inmate to test positive, and already had plans and procedures in place to manage the situation.

Those procedures include contact tracing and masks, along with other COVID-19 safety measures. No other cases are suspected within the facility, according to the statement.

“The health and safety of every one of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office family, as well as the inmates, is my number one priority,” Balaam said.