This Is Reno hosts forums for Reno, Sparks and Washoe County candidates

This Is Reno reporters will moderate three panels next week to highlight local candidates and why they are running for the Reno and Sparks councils and Washoe County Board of Commissioners.

Each forum is online and is free to attend. Attendance is limited, however, so advance registration is required. The events will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Registration through the links below is required. The events will be virtual. All candidates have been invited to attend. The forums will not be debates but rather opportunities for candidates to discuss how they will address issues facing our region.

The Washoe County Library System is generously donating resources and helping to host the forums.

Moderators: Don Dike-Anukam, Jeri Davis and Bob Conrad.

Details

Tue, Oct 6, 2020 6:30 PM

Wed, Oct 7, 2020 6:30 PM

Thu, Oct 8, 2020 6:30 PM