Support for Ballot Question 1 continues to grow with statewide, bipartisan endorsements (sponsored)

Momentum for the Yes on 1 campaign is increasing as more organizations throughout the state are endorsing Ballot Question 1, which will improve transparency, accountability, and oversight of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) and Board of Regents.

The Yes on 1 campaign has steadily attracted support since launching its efforts in June. Led by a coalition, Nevadans for Higher Quality Education, the measure will provide a level of checks and balances to ensure that taxpayer dollars benefit higher education students as intended.

Support for Question 1 crosses party lines, with backing from current and former Republican and Democratic lawmakers throughout the state including four mayors: North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Henderson Mayor Debra March, Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford, and West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona.

Understanding the vital connection between higher education and a diversified economy, numerous business organizations are backing the initiative including the Vegas Chamber, the Latin Chamber, the Las Vegas Asian Chamber, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada in Reno, and the Nevada division of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Ballot Question 1 has also garnered endorsements from labor unions and first responders citing the need to maintain and preserve workforce training programs and affordable education options, such as those offered by our community colleges. These groups include the SEIU Local 1107, Nevada AFL-CIO, Culinary Workers Union Local 226, the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, and the Professional Firefighters of Nevada.

The Clark County Education Association, Nevada’s largest union of teaching professionals, has also endorsed Ballot Question 1 as have others involved in education including higher education students, alumni, faculty such as Truckee Meadows Community College Biology Professor Scott Huber, and past presidents of several of the state’s colleges, including Dr. John Gwaltney, former President of Truckee Meadows Community College and Dr. Carol Lucey, former President of Western Nevada College, and Chet Burton, former President of Western Nevada College and NSHE CFO.

In addition, the measure has been endorsed by the two largest newspapers in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Sun.

Click here for the entire list of endorsements, which continues to grow.

About Ballot Question 1

Ballot Question 1 will provide accountability, oversight, and transparency to Nevada’s system of Higher Education (NSHE) and the Board of Regents by removing them from the State Constitution. The question is formerly known as AJR5 and was passed with bi-partisan support by the State Legislature twice (2017 and 2019). If Question 1 passes in the upcoming election, all of the powers, duties, and elections of the Board of Regents are preserved in NRS 396.020 and 396.040. There is no fiscal note attached to the ballot question. To learn more about the campaign, please visit: www.Yeson1forHigherEducation.com .

