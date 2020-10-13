fbpx
School district offers free lunch through end of school year

Across Nevada, about 295,000 meals are served daily in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, feeding meals to hungry children so they are better able to learn.
Washoe County School District announced this week that the free lunches it’s been offering to students will extend through the end of the school year.

The district announced in September that it had received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the free meals—both breakfast and lunch—to students through the end of the year. That’s now been extended to early June 2021, the end of the school year.

The meals are available for students engaged in full time distance learning as well as those on hybrid A-B schedules and in the classroom full time. The waiver allows the district to also provide the free meals to any child under 18, regardless of whether they’re a student at WCSD or not.

According to a statement from the school district, students at elementary schools will receive daily meals as usual. Those students in middle and high schools on a hybrid schedule will receive meals at school and a breakfast and lunch pack at the end of the day to take home for the following day.

Students engaged in full time distance learning will receive a seven-day meal pack with breakfasts and lunches.

Schedules and locations for distribution are available on the WCSD website at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/15053

Families are asked to reserve their free meals using this form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=D59Rsb8tIU6_NKaGzpdYimSiYO2XJmFNu2RklIi7ogtUODFTNjE1QUxKWkI1S0NZV1BNVFJYRTlGWi4u

