Home > News > Reno-Tahoe adds more new flights
News

Reno-Tahoe adds more new flights

By ThisIsReno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Image: Trevor Bexon

Delta Airlines is bringing back flights from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to and from Los Angeles and Atlanta, just in time for winter travel local tourism officials said.

Flights to LAX in Los Angeles begin Nov. 20, resuming from a hiatus that began August 2008. The three flights daily include a morning, mid-day and late afternoon departure aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175.

The once-a-day nonstop flights to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) are seasonal, running Nov. 8 through March 24, 2021. Delta will use a 199-seat Boeing 757 for the trip.

Departure times are:

RNO – LAX                                                               
7:00 a.m.
12:12 p.m.
4:05 p.m.

LAX – RNO
9:20 a.m.
1:50 p.m.
8:20 p.m.

RNO – ATL
1:45 p.m. (11/8 – 19)
11:00 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)                                                                

ATL – RNO
10:24 a.m. (11/8 – 19)
6:05 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

