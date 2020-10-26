Reno-Tahoe adds more new flights

Delta Airlines is bringing back flights from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to and from Los Angeles and Atlanta, just in time for winter travel local tourism officials said.

Flights to LAX in Los Angeles begin Nov. 20, resuming from a hiatus that began August 2008. The three flights daily include a morning, mid-day and late afternoon departure aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175.

The once-a-day nonstop flights to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) are seasonal, running Nov. 8 through March 24, 2021. Delta will use a 199-seat Boeing 757 for the trip.

Departure times are:

RNO – LAX

7:00 a.m.

12:12 p.m.

4:05 p.m.

LAX – RNO

9:20 a.m.

1:50 p.m.

8:20 p.m.

RNO – ATL

1:45 p.m. (11/8 – 19)

11:00 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)

ATL – RNO

10:24 a.m. (11/8 – 19)

6:05 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)