Reno Phil returns to the concert hall after eight months away (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil returns to the concert hall after eight months away from performances. The virtual concert event will be performed by only 18 musicians to meet the current restrictions on gathering size and performed without a live audience on October 3 and 4, 2020. The concert will be live-streamed to ticket holders through a unique access link available for purchase.

The challenges created by a pandemic forced the Reno Phil to rethink what a symphony means during uncharted times. Once it was clear that technology would play a vital role in allowing the organization to connect to the community, the Board of Directors approved an investment in top-level cameras, microphones and other technology to ensure the Reno Phil could still bring inspiring music to the community.

“There are no words to express how proud I am of the Reno Phil staff, musicians and Board of Trustees for their dedication to navigating today’s reality and finding a way for the Reno Phil to get back to what we do best….performing music for our community, “ said Angela White, Reno Phil Chair of the Board of Directors. “As Hans Christian Anderson once quoted, “Where words fail, music speaks. The Reno Phil is back and breaking the silence.”

This livestream concert event will open with William Grant Still’s profound and ethereal piece, Out of the Silence, written for solo piano, performed by the Reno Phil Principal Pianist James Winn. The socially-distanced, strings-only orchestra will then tackle Britten’s idyllic musical portrait, Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge. The concert closes with one of the most popular works in the classical canon, Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, known also as “A Little Serenade.” Tickets are $20 per household (or viewing device).

“This is an extraordinary moment–to come together with the Reno Phil musicians after all this time and make music again–I absolutely cannot wait!” said Laura Jackson, Reno Phil Music Director and Conductor. “Music has a unique ability to energize, heal, and lift spirits and that’s exactly what I hope this concert will do. While we aren’t yet able to invite a live audience into the Pioneer Center, we’ll be bringing the concert right into your home via livestream and that offers some intriguing advantages–closeup perspectives from six video cameras. We hope each audience member will feel as though they are right onstage with us and that our exuberance at the chance to perform again will come right through their computer screen.”

To view the more information about the upcoming performance, click HERE.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.