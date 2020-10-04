fbpx
Home > Featured > Reno arch turns pink for breast cancer awareness (photos)
Featured

Reno arch turns pink for breast cancer awareness (photos)

By Eric Marks
Image: Eric Marks

On Friday, Oct. 2, the Reno arch was illuminated with pink light for the “Paint Nevada Pink” event aimed at bringing awareness about breast cancer to Nevada residents. October is recognized each year as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

The event was live-streamed to Facebook from the climbing wall balcony of Whitney Peak Hotel. Nevada Cancer Coalition’s Cari Herington, Cassie Goodman and Steve Fine hosted the evening, and pulled it off with partners from throughout the community.

The statewide campaign also featured participation in Las Vegas, and the livestream included Dr. Rupesh Parikh and Lisa Santwer from Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada broadcasting at the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign, which also turned pink.

Several major casinos also changed their lights, and both Renown and Saint Mary’s in Reno had pink lights as well.

“Tonight we are here to celebrate ‘Paint Nevada Pink’,” said Herington. “We are here tonight to really promote breast cancer screenings, because mammograms save lives.”

More information on the campaign and breast cancer screening is online at https://www.nevadacancercoalition.org/pnp.

