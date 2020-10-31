Rattlesnake Club isn’t just for cowboys

In May, Rattlesnake Club opened in the 6,000 square foot space that used to house Country Garden, tucked away in Reno’s Southwest neighborhood. But while the name conjures up images of meat-and-potatoes platters and diners in cowboy hats, that’s not exactly what you’ll get at this chic spot (although steak and potatoes is on the menu).

During the day, Rattlesnake Club serves coffee and pastries out of its café (8-11 a.m.). For lunch and dinner, the club opens up with a menu of pizzas, entrees and shareable plates. The vibe is decidedly casual, but the restaurant still serves well for a nice night out.

Rattlesnake Club. Image: Chris Ewing, MindWidget Creative

Inside, there are plenty of tables and chairs as well as a bar, and outside is outfitted with twinkly lights and views of the on-site greenhouse where Rattlesnake Club sources some of its freshest ingredients. Immediately upon walking in, you’ll notice an open kitchen concept to the right of the reception stand, and plush chairs are available in the lounge.

Outside there is a coveted spot next to an in-wall fire feature (but beware, it’s just for aesthetics, there’s no heat coming out of the fireplace) flanked by comfy outdoor couches perfect for a gathering.

If you’re here for dinner you’ll have access to the menu in its entirety. Their 12-inch wood-fired pizzas are prominent on the menu, and even offer a cauliflower crust substitution for $2 more. Some of the renditions are off the wall, but they have staples as well, such as the Margherita and Pepperoni.

We opted for a Leonidas, a pizza topped with prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella and balsamic reduction. The pizza came out warm, and the toppings were superb. It wasn’t really anything to write home about though. It could have been from sitting outside, but the crust was a bit hard and the pizza chilled easily in the evening temperatures.

The Piedmontese Ribeye, however, was cooked to perfection. For those who know how hard it is to get a medium-rare steak actually cooked to medium-rare, the efforts at Rattlesnake Club were certainly appreciated. The ribeye came smothered in a signature coffee rub, served over a bed of mashed potatoes and accompanied by seasonal vegetables—in this case beets. The knife cut through the steak like butter, and the accompaniments only helped to amplify the taste. We’ll also give extra points for plating on this one, which was done well.

Also on the menu are daily specials, but they are popular and may run out, including the chef’s daily pasta and the catch of the day (the former was no longer available by the time we rolled in for dinner at 7 p.m.).

Fresh roasted coffee and pastries from Rattlesnake Club’s Cafe. Image: Chris Ewing, MindWidget Creative

The drink menu offered a good selection of wines and beers, as well as a list of specialty cocktails including a refreshing Copperhead Mule made with Tahoe Blue Vodka and a Rhubarb Negroni made with both rhubarb gin and rhubarb liqueur, creating a subtly sweet twist on the traditional cocktail.

It’s important to note that Rattlesnake Club also offers a Sunday brunch, which we’re sure to be checking out sometime in the near future.

Details

In-Person: 606 W. Plumb Lane, Reno, Nev. 89509

Online: https://www.rattlesnakeclubreno.com/

Call: 775-384-2470

Restaurant Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cafe Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

