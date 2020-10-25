fbpx
Photo Gallery: Reno explodes with fall colors

By Bob Conrad
Reno is incredibly beautiful this time of year, but get out soon to see fall colors, as cold spells are coming and leaves are dropping. Suggested places to visit: Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, Virginia Lake, the River Walk and Idlewild Park.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

