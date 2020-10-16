KPS3 adds two new account managers to team (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has added two new account managers to its team, Ravyn Smith and Kimberly Wade.

As account managers, Smith and Wade are responsible for overseeing the marketing and communications needs for KPS3’s clients and ensuring all client needs are exceeded. They are also responsible for strategically advising clients and leading planning efforts.

“We’re thrilled to grow the account team with the additions of Ravyn and Kimberly,” said Rob Gaedtke, KPS3 CEO. “Ravyn brings acute problem-solving skills and moxie to the team, and we’re confident her talents will translate to top-tier account management. Kimberly’s love of animals and dedicated to nonprofit work and to her clients will help foster long-lasting relationships.”

Smith joins KPS3 from D4 Advanced Media where she managed many successful conversion-oriented communication initiatives for clients in just about every industry. She previously held a role as a marketing coordinator at Gary Platt Manufacturing after graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Wade joins KPS3 from Humane Network, an animal welfare nonprofit where she acted as the campaign manager for Maddie’s Pet Project, a statewide pet initiative across Nevada. She previously held roles as communications director for the Nevada Humane Society and was also a news producer at KOLO 8 News Now. Wade earned a BA in broadcast journalism from the University of Central Florida before making her way to Reno.

