Julia Ratti: Joe Biden’s Housing Agenda is Right for Reno (sponsored)

State Sen. Ratti Outlines Joe Biden’s Housing Plan and How It Will

Help Northern Nevadans Afford Housing

By State Senator Julia Ratti

If you’ve looked at the housing market in Reno lately, you may have noticed that costs are skyrocketing. Reno was recently named one of the top 20 least affordable housing markets in the country.

I don’t expect our elected officials to solve every problem, but I think that at least they should listen. In Donald Trump’s four years as president, I’ve never once heard him mention the affordable housing crisis in this country. Instead, he uses racist rhetoric to falsely smear Democrats for wanting to “abolish the suburbs.” As a longtime landlord, I think he prefers it when housing prices go up.

The problem with that perspective is that far too many of us lack access to affordable housing. Homeownership helped build the middle class in this country. Right now in Reno, the average homeowner spends almost half their income to afford a home.

Joe Biden has a plan to ensure that homeownership doesn’t cost more than 30% of anyone’s income. It includes a refundable, advanceable tax credit of up to $15,000 per family. He would also create a fund to construct quality and affordable new homes in order to lower costs for potential buyers.

You can read more about the Biden housing plan at https://joebiden.com/housing/.

Affordable housing may not get much attention in this campaign, but it could make a big difference in our lives. People looking for quality and affordable housing in Reno have much to gain from a Joe Biden presidency.

Vote-by-mail ballots in Washoe County are on their way, so keep an eye on your mailbox and make a plan to vote. It’s easy and convenient to vote early this year – either by mail or in-person – and you can make a plan that is flexible to fit your schedule.

There are three ways to vote in Nevada: (1) returning your ballot by mail, (2) dropping your ballot off at an official dropbox in-person, or (3) voting in-person during Early Vote or on Election Day.

You can go to NevadaVotesEarly.com or call 888-525-VOTE (8683) for more information.

Once you know how you are going to vote, make sure your friends and family have a plan, too.

Joe Biden can’t do it alone. The future of affording housing in our country is on the ballot.

