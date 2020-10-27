Help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Standard Management Company (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Standard Management Company is raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with non-profit organizations Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square in Southern Nevada to collect canned and packaged goods that may have “pink packaging” to recognize breast cancer survivors. Standard Management will be collecting the food items at properties in both Reno and Las Vegas, throughout the month of October and into November. Two properties in Reno and one in Las Vegas will be outdoor food drop-off sites (social distancing guidelines in place) and open to the public for donations.

Northern Nevada Drop Off Locations:

Eastland Hills: 1855 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV,

Boulders: 4775 Summit Ridge Drive, Reno, NV,

Standard Management is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by giving back to the community in any way they can help. This property management company aims to reach struggling individuals and families who are at risk for hunger, by collecting packaged and canned foods that are pink to raise efforts for breast cancer survivors.

“As tough as times are right now, we strive to be community leaders who contribute to somebody’s happiness through our Northern and Southern food banks,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Recreational Operations.

“Our team hopes to inspire individuals in the community to get involved and help us raise awareness for breast cancer survivors,” said Kuper. “Even the smallest efforts can lead to a bigger impact.”

