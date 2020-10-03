Greater Nevada Credit Union opens new branch in Sparks (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has opened a new branch in Sparks, which is its 16th in northern Nevada. The branch is located at 120 Salomon Court, just a block away from Interstate 80’s Vista Boulevard exit.

The new location will include many of the same amenities available at all GNCU branches, with some added bonuses. The branch contains three of the increasingly popular interactive teller machines (ITMs). ITMs operate the same way as a traditional ATM, but also provide the option of speaking directly with a GNCU employee via video chat. They have a variety of potential uses, including cashing or depositing checks, receiving cash withdrawals in multiple denominations, and directly interacting with a staff member to address answers to questions about accounts, loans, or other services.

The foyer of the branch is accessible to GNCU members 24/7 by swiping their debit card at the door and is home to an ITM and a coin deposit machine that’s free for members to use. Other features of the new location include video lending capabilities and a dedicated Greater Nevada Mortgage loan consultant.

Greater Nevada Credit Union President and CEO Wally Murray

“We’re excited to further increase access for local consumers and businesses with the addition of our convenient new Vista Boulevard branch,” said Wally Murray, President and CEO of GNCU. “This convenient and highly functional branch will be a wonderful complement to our existing network and the robust technology offerings available to our members.

“At a time when many financial institutions are reducing branch numbers as a measure to drive higher profits, we are pleased to demonstrate our increased community commitment with the addition of this new location.”

In conjunction with the opening of its new Vista branch, GNCU is partnering with Education Alliance to host a fundraising event and laptop drive at the new Vista branch to assist the 11,000 Washoe County School District students who do not have access to a home computer during this time of increased distance learning. GNCU will match up to $5,000 in community cash donations for the Education Alliance of Washoe County’s Distance Learning Laptop Drive. Those interested can donate now through Oct. 31, 2020 at ed-alliance.org/donate/#laptop.

GNCU is also utilizing its Sparks Vista and South Reno (6745 Sierra Center Pkwy.) branches as official drop-off locations for both new and gently used laptops and charging cable donations.

The Vista branch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The ITMs are available in staffed mode from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and in ATM mode on a 24/7 basis.

To learn more about Greater Nevada Credit Union, find your nearest branch and more, visit GNCU.org.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nev. and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 76,000 consumers and small businesses, has over $1 billion in assets, and is the largest community-owned financial institution domiciled in Nevada. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Commercial Lending, Greater Nevada Mortgage and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas, a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards, and is a three-time USDA National Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

