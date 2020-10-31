Gov. Sisolak makes Nevada Day plea as state passes 100,000 COVID cases

We need your help This Is Reno depends up on your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak asked Nevadans to put the Silver State first on Nevada Day, and presumably all days moving forward during the pandemic, as the state surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

Repeating a refrain he’s used multiple times in the past week, Sisolak said, “We are not rounding the corner in this pandemic.” Instead, he said, 1,800 Nevadans have died from the virus.

Officials from Nevada’s COVID-19 response team said Nevada was doing well a month ago, but now not so much. A number of counties have moved into the red “high risk” zone for the virus, joining Washoe County which has been firmly lodged in that zone for five weeks.

COVID fatigue among Nevadans doing their part to help mitigate the spread of disease is a concern for health and government officials.

“Now is not the time to get complacent or to give into COVID fatigue,” Sisolak said. “Especially on Nevada Day, I implore all residents to tap into their Battle Born spirit and work together to follow the public health measures, including wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing our hands frequently.

“In order to protect our economy, local businesses, healthcare workers, and our neighbors, Nevadans must collectively make the decision to take this virus seriously and practice mitigation measures – in our homes and in public places. If we don’t, we will face tough choices and trade-offs that will be devastating to the livelihood of our State. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We are not hopeless or helpless against this pandemic if we all recommit to putting the future of the Silver State first.”