Friday Health Plans offers lowest priced bronze plans on Nevada Health Link in Reno (sponsored)

Friday Health Plans expands to Nevada

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based out of Denver, Colo., announces its expansion to Nevada, bringing to the Silver State a diverse product portfolio on Nevada Health Link, the online marketplace that sells qualified, affordable health plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act.

During this upcoming Open Enrollment, Friday Health Plans offers Nevada Health Link’s lowest priced Silver plans in Las Vegas and the lowest priced Bronze plans in Las Vegas and Reno.

According to Sal Gentile, CEO, Friday Health Plans, the company’s name, Friday Health Plans, comes from a belief that health insurance shouldn’t be complicated or expensive. “Health insurance should provide peace of mind and be worry-free, making every day feel like Friday,” he said.

“That’s why we have plans with great benefits like unlimited $0 primary care visits and mental health visits, $0 preferred generic drugs and $0 virtual doctor visits – for starters. We are especially proud to offer $0 unlimited mental health care visits with many plans. The importance of mental health, particularly given the stresses created by the current pandemic, cannot be overstated.”

Other Friday Health Plans’ benefits include $0 annual wellness exams and $75 co-pay for urgent care clinic visits on most plans, before paying a dime toward deductible. Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network across Nevada, so consumers can conveniently find a doctor and/or specialist to meet their healthcare needs.

In Southern Nevada, in-network hospitals include MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, University Medical Center (UMC), Desert View Hospital and Mesa View Regional Hospital. There are more than 30 Quick Care locations, including CareNow Urgent Care, Goodnight Pediatrics Nevada, Healthcare Partners of Nevada and UMC Quick Care, to name a few. Renown Health serves Northern Nevada with more than 30 locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs.

“We are excited about our expansion into Nevada, particularly given our focus on entrepreneurs, gig workers, contractors, freelancers, service industry workers, early retirees and small business owners – people ages 18 to 64 who make their own decisions about health insurance,” said Gentile.

“We know Nevada is home to many of these groups, which are traditionally underserved or unable to purchase health insurance for a variety of reasons, including cost. We are about to change that and look forward to meeting the need in Nevada for comprehensive coverage at a fair price, particularly for independent workers and thinkers. Friday Health Plans are also a great option for those who want to pay less than the group insurance plans of their spouse or parent.”

All Friday Health Plans are compliant with the Affordable Care Act and cover all essential health benefits, including pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.

For more information about Friday Health Plans, call 844-535-2000 or email [email protected]. Visit www.fridayhealthplans.com to do side-by-side plan comparisons, use the “find a doctor” portal, get a quote and buy a plan. Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2021 starts November 1, 2020 and goes until January 15, 2021.

About Friday Health Plans

Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach. Headquartered in Denver, insurance plans and services are state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans Management Company, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com.

