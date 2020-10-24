Fourth Street’s hippest new hotspot: Record Street Brewing & The Alpine

I’d heard rumblings of this coming-soon space, complete with a music venue and on-site brewing, for months. Since it opened its doors in May, the Fourth Street dual building that used to house Alpine Glass Co. and now includes Record Street Brewing and The Alpine have been on my radar.

I finally made it in to Record Street, and the only thing I’m sad about is I waited this long to go. The venue is adhering to social distancing protocols—and with 12,000 square feet to stretch out over that isn’t as hard as it sounds—but there are plenty of seats inside and outside with overflow dining allowed in the connected Alpine venue when needed.

Record Street Brewing’s Whisky A Gogo pizza and beers. Image: Nora Tarte

The menu is filled with delectable eats I’d classify as really hearty cheat day food, although there are also salads available for those trying to eat lighter.

We took a seat on a set of loveseats next to the TV (there are a couple in the venue) to watch football while we dined. Eyeing the gorgeous, gold-tiled pizza oven, we knew we had to try one of their wood-fired pies, so we went back and forth on which one sounded best. I’m not sure if it would have been possible to go wrong.

We landed on the Whisky A Gogo (a vegetarian pizza) finished with grilled cebolla, cherry tomatoes, cotija, BBQ sauce, serrano aioli and fresh cilantro. This pizza does not come with a traditional sauce, but thanks to the addition of all of these ingredients, it’s not dry at all and probably didn’t even need the ranch that I always order to go with my pizza.

Perhaps my favorite aspect of this pizza was how the tomatoes were cooked. They were juicy and easy to bite into, warm and not hard or undercooked. Just like Goldilocks likes it, they were just right. A little warning for those sensitive to spice, this isn’t over-the-top by any means, but there is a serious kick to it. Perhaps more than I expected.

We also ordered the Skillet Baked Mac & Cheese to try and, let me just say, this ranks amongst the best mac ‘n cheese I’ve ever had. Made with twisty fusilli noodles and covered in a generous but not over-done amount of cheese mornay before it’s topped with tender pork belly. I liked that the mac ‘n cheese wasn’t overly cheesy, nor the pork belly too tough or salty. Honestly, every ingredient was clearly treated with care.

It’s good to note that food is being served in to-go containers. I didn’t ask, but I can only assume this is a COVID-19 protocol and not a permanent decision. It does, however, make packing up your leftovers—portions are not small—easier to manage.

Record Street Brewing’s Skillet Mac & Cheese. Image: Nora Tarte

Food aside, the space itself is really cool. A huge mural with neon lights that reads RENO across it, sits outside. It’s perhaps the best identifying feature on the building, so if you’re looking for Record Street Brewing, it won’t be hard to locate. This is also where the outdoor dining space is—a huge patio that allows for proper social distancing and good people watching if you consider where in Reno you’re at. Inside, the brewery operations are partly exposed so you can see the giant brew tanks standing right in the middle of the eatery, offering an industrial look.

Which brings us to the beer itself.

When we sat down, the server immediately handed over two beer menus, one for the regulars and one for the seasonals. You can only order by the pint for now—no tastings—but they will give you a taster of anything you want to try. That’s how I landed on the Oktoberfest, a surprisingly light seasonal brew. In fact, many of the beers were on the lighter side, including the pumpkin spice beer and the (slightly hoppy) Common Science. For those who enjoy an IPA, there is a double on the menu, as well.

We haven’t even dived into the next door space yet—this place just truly has too much to offer—but on select evenings, mostly Fridays and Saturdays, live music plays for a (small, safe) crowd. A large stage set-up offers an air of indoor concert like we’ve all been missing, and for now, table seating is required.

Details

In person: 324 E. 4th Street, Reno, NV 89512

Online: http://www.recordstreetbrewing.com/

Call: (775) 357-8028

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.