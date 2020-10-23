fbpx
Eddy House earns EnVision Center designation (photos)

By Eric Marks
Eddy House’s Chief Executive Officer Diaz Dixon gives a tour to media and officials. Image: Eric Marks

This week Reno’s Eddy House was designated an EnVision Center, making it the first official EnVision Center in the state and only the sixth on the West Coast. EnVision Centers, a federal designation, are “centralized hubs that provide people with resources and support needed to excel.” 

Founded by Lynette Eddy in 2011, Eddy House provides basic human services for homeless youth ages 18-24 to assist them transition into stable adult lives. 

Eddy attended Thursday’s announcement, along with Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Chris Patterson. Patterson described the Eddy House as “impeccable” in their efforts to improve people’s lives. 

Diaz Dixon, Eddy House’s CEO, said that the homeless problem in Reno is a “growing problem” and was excited to announce the organization’s expansion of services. The facility has added 66 additional beds in 2020.

At Eddy House young adults are assessed and a custom “case plan” is designed to address each individual’s personal needs. The facility’s goals correlate directly with the HUD EnVision Center Four Pillars mission of economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, while still maintaining a focus on affordable housing, mental health services, character and leadership skills. 

The 16,335-square-foot facility on Willow Street, which was completed earlier this year, features several community spaces such as a meditation and yoga room, small fitness area, clothing closet, computer labs and even a space to explore arts and performance based activities. The facility also offers drop in daycare, emergency overnight shelter and therapy programs.

Contributions and donations to the Eddy House can be made directly to them via their website https://eddyhouse.org/contribute

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

