Councilman Delgado: Biden offers solutions for Nevada’s Latino community (sponsored)

By Reno Councilman Oscar Delgado

This November we face a harsh truth: our lives depend on the outcome of this election, especially the lives of Nevadans who are deeply impacted with such issues.

The Trump Administration has bungled the response to COVID-19, made it a mission to jeopardize our access to quality, affordable health care in the midst of a pandemic, and attempted to strip legal status away from the 12,000 Dreamers living in Nevada.

After four years fighting against obstacles created by the Trump administration, it is time to vote for change. That is why I support Joe Biden: he is the leader that Nevadans need, and deserve.

Joe Biden is prepared to guide the country through the pandemic and protect the well-being of the Latino community. We have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19; Joe will fight to minimize the impact of this virus by listening to the experts and laying out a clear plan to finally get COVID-19 under control and get Nevadans back to work.

But he won’t stop there.

Joe has a plan to help lift up and defend our Latino community. Joe Biden will lead a fair and just recovery, rebuilding a strong and inclusive middle class that cares for everyone, not just a lucky few. Joe will start by increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, restoring overtime pay to millions of workers, and getting rid of unfair legal practices that make it harder to move to higher paying jobs.

His health plan with his plan that ensures access to health insurance for all of our families.

Joe also understands the importance of defending the DACA program and our Dreamers who contribute to the prosperity of not only our community but the entire nation. Biden is committed to finally delivering legislative immigration reform that will at long last reform our outdated immigration laws.

The opportunity to implement real and impactful change in our communities is here, but it’s only achievable if we vote. This election is going to be close – your vote will make a difference.

Early Vote is going on now until October 30! You can show up to vote at any polling location and drop your mail ballot or vote in person. Bring your mail ballot and walk right in!

If you aren’t registered to vote yet, there’s also same-day registration. To check your registration or find your nearest Early Vote polling location, go to iwillvote.com/NV. Just type in your address – it’s that easy.

How you vote is your choice. No matter how you vote this year, do it early. Once you know how you are going to vote, make sure your friends and family have a plan, too.

Go to NevadaVotesEarly.com or call 888-525-VOTE (8683) for more information. The future of our country is on the ballot. Don’t pass up this opportunity to make the change we so desperately need.

