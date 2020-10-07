City of Reno offers more small business relief with CARES Act funding

A second round of CARES Act grants will be up for grabs through the City of Reno’s Small Business Economic Assistance Program. The application period for this additional funding is Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 27 and city officials said applicants should apply immediately.
Up to $2.55 million will be awarded in this round of funding, based on demand and fund availability. That’s a jump up from the $1.4 million awarded in the first round. That funding went to 137 area businesses with grants up to $20,000, and those businesses aren’t eligible this time around.
The funding is to assist businesses directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, either through loss of revenues, lengthy closures or through additional operating expenses such as those for purchase of personal protective equipment or other safety measure to maintain operations.
Eligible businesses must have a City of Reno business license, have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, and be committed to compliance with all city, county and state mandates for business operations. For more detailed information, visit Reno.gov/COVID19 or call the City of Reno at 775-334-2365.
