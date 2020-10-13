City of Reno offering free recreation activity isolation kits

The feeling of isolation is real. But this week the City of Reno is launching a new Coronavirus Relief Program to help. It’s distributing 200 free recreation activity kits per month on a first come, first served basis.

The activity kits, which are already planned for October, November and December, are intended for those in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re themed, with this month’s all about Nevada in honor of Nevada Day, and the next two months holiday-themed. Activities to improve both physical and mental well-being make up the kits.

Distribution is Monday, Oct. 19 at Neil Road Recreation Center and Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, with 100 kits available at each location.

Those who would like a kit should call to reserve one at 775-334-2262. Kits are limited to one per person, and available to anyone who reserves one, regardless if they’re a Reno resident.