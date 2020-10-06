fbpx
Home > Featured > Car parade shows support for local law enforcement
Featured

Car parade shows support for local law enforcement

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Image: Laurie Agnew

A nationwide movement to support law enforcement made its presence known in Reno last weekend with a car parade. The group, which goes by “We the People Support Law Enforcement,” gathered Saturday, Oct. 3 near Reno High School before making their way past the Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s departments.

The intent of the parade was to “show our support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement communities across the country,” according to a statement from the group. The grassroots campaign also advocates for a return to “law and order and traditional values,” and seeks to boost the morale of law enforcement personnel during what campaign organizers say is an “unprecedented time of violence, criticism and talk of ‘underfunding.’”

Simultaneous parades were also hosted in other Nevada towns as well as California, Arizona, Texas and New York. This was the second law enforcement support parade in Reno this year.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Sheriff’s Office to conduct an Administrative Roadside Checkpoint...

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol sign...

University partners with local judiciary system in alcohol-related...

Share via
Send this to a friend