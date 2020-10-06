Car parade shows support for local law enforcement

A nationwide movement to support law enforcement made its presence known in Reno last weekend with a car parade. The group, which goes by “We the People Support Law Enforcement,” gathered Saturday, Oct. 3 near Reno High School before making their way past the Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s departments.

The intent of the parade was to “show our support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement communities across the country,” according to a statement from the group. The grassroots campaign also advocates for a return to “law and order and traditional values,” and seeks to boost the morale of law enforcement personnel during what campaign organizers say is an “unprecedented time of violence, criticism and talk of ‘underfunding.’”

Simultaneous parades were also hosted in other Nevada towns as well as California, Arizona, Texas and New York. This was the second law enforcement support parade in Reno this year.