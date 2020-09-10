WM eyes Mount Rose Highway as site for future transfer station

Waste Management has expressed a desire to develop a transfer station on a site it owns in South Reno and the City Council on Wednesday agreed, at WM’s request, to postpone a zone change that would accommodate such facility.

The 10-acre site is on Power Plant Drive approximately 1,200 feet south of Mount Rose Highway. Zoning on the parcel will be changed from mixed use to industrial.

The city received 149 letters in opposition to the zoning change, along with several voicemails.

According to meeting minutes from last month’s Reno City Planning Commission, the zone change is anticipated to facilitate the future development of a solid waste transfer station.

Other area WM transfer stations are on Mount Anderson Road in Stead and on East Commercial Row in Reno.

Councilmember Naomi Duerr.

Councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she’s received lots of negative feedback from constituents about a transfer station. She has also spoken with WM and suggested it hold some Zoom meetings to better inform the public about the project and to answer questions.

“I learned the technology has come far in the 60 years since the original transfer stations were built,” Duerr said. “But there are many legitimate concerns about traffic that were raised in the letters. I’d like to set all that on the table and just to put a marker on some things coming up.”

Since South Reno no longer has a neighborhood advisory board, Duerr said it’s harder for residents to get informed early on about issues. For example, she said this item went directly to planning commissioners, who recommended the City Council approve the zone change. She suggested bringing back advisory boards.

City officials say an industrial zoning designation would have a “negligible impact” on water resources. Proposals for future development will be required to comply with established water quality standards and implement best management practices for ensuring water quality.

Reno associate planner Brook Oswald said in a report to council members that the land is located away from residential areas and no impact on such areas are expected. Established neighborhoods exist approximately three quarters of a mile to the east and northeast of the site and are separated by I-580. However, an apartment complex is currently being developed about a quarter mile northwest of the parcel.

Land bordering the WM property is currently being used for an electrical substation, a geothermal facility and for geothermal-related uses, according to the city.

Future development of the site will take access from old County Highway 53, which is now a private road. Prior to construction on the site, WM will need to provide documentation for legal access from the site to the right of way. It will also be required to coordinate with the Nevada Department of Transportation for any required occupancy permit and comply with the City of Reno, Regional Transportation Commission and NDOT access management standards