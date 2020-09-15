fbpx
Awards

Washoe students qualify as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

By ThisIsReno
graduate
Graduate. Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash

Washoe County School District announced this week that 12 area high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The dozen Washoe students are among are among 16,000 high school seniors nationwide—of more than 1.5 million total students in about 21,000 schools – nominated for the competition, which will award more than $30 million in scholarships next spring.

The semifinalists from the Washoe County School District are:

  • Lloyd R. Gonzales, Academic of Arts, Careers & Technology
  • August E. Hart, Galena High School
  • Carver J. Goldstein, Procter R. Hug High School
  • Rebekah L. Mayne, Procter R. Hug High School
  • Charles R. Scott, Procter R. Hug High School
  • Jack P. Garman, McQueen High School
  • Kemma J. Kolstrup, McQueen High School
  • Ramona W. Tobey, McQueen High School
  • Christian A. White, Spanish Springs High School
  • Piper R. Elliott, Reno High School
  • Zachary C. Hooker, Reno High School
  • Tylee L. Kareck, Earl Wooster High School

The rigorous program requires semifinalists score well on the SAT, be high achieving in school and active in their community, and receive endorsement from a high school official to continue on to the finals. About 15,000 finalists will be named in April 2021 who will compete for some 7,600 various Merit Scholarships.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

