Washoe students qualify as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Washoe County School District announced this week that 12 area high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The dozen Washoe students are among are among 16,000 high school seniors nationwide—of more than 1.5 million total students in about 21,000 schools – nominated for the competition, which will award more than $30 million in scholarships next spring.

The semifinalists from the Washoe County School District are:

Lloyd R. Gonzales, Academic of Arts, Careers & Technology

August E. Hart, Galena High School

Carver J. Goldstein, Procter R. Hug High School

Rebekah L. Mayne, Procter R. Hug High School

Charles R. Scott, Procter R. Hug High School

Jack P. Garman, McQueen High School

Kemma J. Kolstrup, McQueen High School

Ramona W. Tobey, McQueen High School

Christian A. White, Spanish Springs High School

Piper R. Elliott, Reno High School

Zachary C. Hooker, Reno High School

Tylee L. Kareck, Earl Wooster High School

The rigorous program requires semifinalists score well on the SAT, be high achieving in school and active in their community, and receive endorsement from a high school official to continue on to the finals. About 15,000 finalists will be named in April 2021 who will compete for some 7,600 various Merit Scholarships.