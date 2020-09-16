fbpx
Home > News > Washoe Schools back in operation Thursday
News

Washoe Schools back in operation Thursday

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

Washoe County schools will be open Thursday, Sept. 17 and district officials say students should plan to attend for in-person, distance learning or via the hybrid model. District officials said that despite smoke in the region Wednesday night, the National Weather Service predicts winds will clear the smoke enough to safely open schools.

The district did note, however, that families and staff will be alerted starting at 5:15 a.m. via a Connect Ed message only if plans change.

Thursday’s hybrid schedule is the A schedule. 

Incline Village schools may receive separate messaging. 

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Washoe students qualify as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Schools shift to distance learning for Wednesday due...

School superintendent holds first of weekly media briefings

What do the district’s unsafe decisions say to...

School board discusses vacant seat, COVID Threat Meter...

School trustees to discuss board vacancy at Sept....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend