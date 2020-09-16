Washoe Schools back in operation Thursday

Washoe County schools will be open Thursday, Sept. 17 and district officials say students should plan to attend for in-person, distance learning or via the hybrid model. District officials said that despite smoke in the region Wednesday night, the National Weather Service predicts winds will clear the smoke enough to safely open schools.

The district did note, however, that families and staff will be alerted starting at 5:15 a.m. via a Connect Ed message only if plans change.

Thursday’s hybrid schedule is the A schedule.

Incline Village schools may receive separate messaging.