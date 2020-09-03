fbpx
News

Washoe County clerk Nancy Parent planning to retire next month

By Carla O'Day
Washoe County Commission Chambers

Washoe County Clerk Nancy Parent has submitted her resignation and is asking county commissioners to accept it at their meeting next week.

Nancy Parent

The Washoe County Clerk is an elected position. Parent became chief deputy clerk in 2000 and was appointed clerk by commissioners in July 2013 when then-clerk Amy Harvey retired. She was subsequently elected in 2014 and 2018. She would’ve been up for re-election in 2022.

According to her biography, Parent has represented the clerk’s office and participated in nine sessions of the Nevada Legislature on county clerk issues, representing the Washoe County, the Nevada Association of County Clerks and the County Fiscal Officers Association.

If accepted, her retirement would be effective Oct. 23. Parent has recommended commissioners at their Sept. 8 meeting appoint Janis Galassini to fill the remainder of her term.

Galassini has been chief deputy county clerk since 2015 and currently oversees and manages all aspects and operations of the clerk’s office on a daily basis. She has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

