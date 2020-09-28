Washoe County & Clark County bar associations introduce association health plans to members (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Washoe County Bar Association (WCBA) and Clark County Bar Association (CCBA) can now offer their respective members the opportunity to enroll in an Association Health Plan. With the help of Prominence Health Plan, employer-members can access affordable, comprehensive medical care especially when healthcare is top of mind and needed most. Enrollment in the Association Health Plan is now open and firms who are members of the WCBA or CCBA do not need to wait for their renewal date to switch plans.

Association Health Plans (AHP) are available to select industry organizations and offer benefits to membership companies with 2 to 50 employees. Traditionally, health plans with this level of coverage have been accessible only to much larger employer groups. By joining forces within the associations, employees of these small companies will now have access to affordable monthly premiums.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our member firms to access group health insurance for their employees through our partnership with Prominence Health Plan,” said Gina MacLellan, Executive Director of the Washoe County Bar Association. “We believe that having access to high-quality coverage is a key component for our membership and provides a viable opportunity for firms to attract and retain employees.”

The Washoe County Bar Association serves the legal community in Reno and Sparks, Nevada with the mission to further professionalism, ethics and service in the practice of law. The Clark County Bar Association represents the legal community in Southern Nevada with the mission to provide meaningful services to members, facilitate connection between colleagues, promote professionalism, and coordinate outreach services to the community.

“We are thrilled to offer health insurance to our more than 1,300 members as an additional association benefit,” said Mariteresa Rivera-Rogers, President of the Clark County Bar Association. “This means, savings and better coverage to our independent practices with 50 or fewer employees.”

Members will now have access to an expansive national network that includes more than 6,300 hospitals, more than 1 million physicians and multiple ancillary providers across the country through the Association Health Plan’s collaboration with the Cigna National PPO Network. The HMO open access plan also allows individuals to see a specialist without a referral from a primary physician. Participating areas include Washoe County, Clark County, Douglas County, Storey County, Carson City and Nye County.

A partnership with Prominence Health Plan increases the accessibility of skilled and highly qualified healthcare providers to the WCBA and CCBA members. Programs available will include Cigna National Network, a national network for use outside of Nevada for those members enrolled in either a POS or PPO health plan, as well as Teladoc with 24/7 member care via telephone or video from licensed physicians, psychiatrists, clinical social workers and counselors for a $0 cost share. Additionally, members have access to the comprehensive Prominence statewide provider networks, which include many notable and board certified physicians throughout the state.

For more information about Association Health Plans, please compare options with your broker or contact Prominence Health Plan at [email protected].

About Prominence Health Plan

Prominence Health Plan began in 1993 as a health maintenance organization (HMO) and became of a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) in 2014. They provide coverage to fully insured, self-funded and Medicare Advantage members throughout Nevada and parts of Texas. Prominence operates seven Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in California, Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Washington D.C., which are managed care systems that benefit communities by providing coordinated, high-quality care to Medicare patients. For more information about Prominence Health Plan, visit ProminenceHealthPlan.com or ProminenceMedicare.com. Parent company UHS ranks 281 on the 2020 Forbes 500 list of America’s largest corporations and consistently ranks among Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

