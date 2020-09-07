fbpx
Home > Featured > UNR reports 56 COVID-19 cases since Fall semester start
Featured

UNR reports 56 COVID-19 cases since Fall semester start

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
UNR Campus. Image: Trevor Bexon
UNR campus in March after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Trevor Bexon

The University of Nevada, Reno, on its website shows 56 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the fall semester. Students are 49 of the 56 cases with the rest being faculty and staff members.

UNR reported 37 cases in July, eight in August before August 24, the start of the semester, and two in June. In other words, in the two weeks since the start of the fall semester, UNR has seen more cases than each of the three prior months combined. 

On September 4, UNR reported 17 students tested positive for the coronavirus disease.  

“This list should not be considered a cumulative total of cases associated with the University,” UNR’s COVID-19 webpage states. “Rather, it is an attempt, over time, to compile the cases reported to the University – along with best information ascertained about when the individual last had contact with campus or at other University locations the University has been made aware of.”

Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Report: Nevada’s communities of color, essential workers are...

Attorneys in unemployment system lawsuit agree to mediation

COVID-19 Update: Bars to remain closed for at...

School district working on plan for reporting student...

COVID-19 UPDATE: Stay vigilant over the Labor Day...

A Washoe Co. high school math teacher’s return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend