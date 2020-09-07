UNR reports 56 COVID-19 cases since Fall semester start

The University of Nevada, Reno, on its website shows 56 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the fall semester. Students are 49 of the 56 cases with the rest being faculty and staff members.
UNR reported 37 cases in July, eight in August before August 24, the start of the semester, and two in June. In other words, in the two weeks since the start of the fall semester, UNR has seen more cases than each of the three prior months combined.
On September 4, UNR reported 17 students tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
“This list should not be considered a cumulative total of cases associated with the University,” UNR’s COVID-19 webpage states. “Rather, it is an attempt, over time, to compile the cases reported to the University – along with best information ascertained about when the individual last had contact with campus or at other University locations the University has been made aware of.”
