Trump to stump in Reno on Saturday

By Don Dike Anukam
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Date: October 4, 2016. Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, Arizona.
The Trump campaign announced Monday that the president will make a stop in Reno on Saturday, Sept. 12, for a 4:30 p.m. speech at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The visit is part of a series of events billed as the “Great American Comeback” and is one of two stops in Nevada. A similar event is scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas, also at an airport.

Hosting rallies at airports and in hangars has become a way for President Trump to continue live campaign rallies and stay connected to his base during the coronavirus pandemic. Similar outdoor rallies have been hosted in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, as well.

Trump’s visit marks the first presidential candidate visit to Nevada since both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Trump received their respective party nominations.

Attendees must register prior to the event at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-deliver-remarks-live-from-reno-nv-september-12

