fbpx
Home > News > TMCC receives federal grant funding to support first-generation students
News

TMCC receives federal grant funding to support first-generation students

By Jeri Davis
By Jeri Davis
Truckee Meadows Community College Campus, Image by Bob Conrad
Truckee Meadows Community College, the Red Mountain Building. Image: Bob Conrad.

Estella Gutierrez is the Vice President of Student Services and Diversity at Truckee Meadows Community College, which recently received Student Support Services (SSS) grant money through the Federal TRIO Programs which were created following passage of the Higher Education Act of 1965. There are eight types of grants within the TRIO Programs.

“We’re very fortunate as an institution,” Gutierrez said. “TRIO grants are very difficult. They’re very competitive, especially new grants. We do have the first TRIO grant, which is the Veterans’ Upward Bound Program—and that grant specifically helps veterans, and it’s kind of like a bridge to college. We’re very fortunate that we’re, I think, the only one in the state that has that.”

Estella Gutierrez, Vice President of Student Services and Diversity at Truckee Meadows Community College
Estella Gutierrez, Vice President of Student Services and Diversity at Truckee Meadows Community College

With the new SSS funding, TMCC will be receiving approximately $261,000 a year for the next five years to also aid first-generation students and students with disabilities.

“Essentially we are going to be helping approximately 140 students,” Gutierrez said. “So, we’ll take them under our wing and provide them with opportunities for academic development.

“For first-generation students, just like myself, oftentimes they come from parents that don’t know how to navigate college, and so we do that. We’ll help this specific group navigate college. And we’ll wrap our services around them.”

To manage the SSS grant program and help students, TMCC will use the funds to hire a director and a coordinator.

“We want to make sure that they graduate,” Gutierrez said. “If they’re undecided, we try to help them find those resources, the counseling resources and career services. The mission is for that program to specifically help 140 students go through and complete their degrees or their wishes as to whether or not they’re going to transfer.”

The director and coordinator will track students’ progress in school and help them navigate things like applying for financial aid. Gutierrez said the coordinator will act as a counselor for the students.

“We’re going to do a lot of workshops,” she said. “We’re going to do group activities. TRIO is known to be like a family…It’s providing that extra help to these students—making sure that we provide even motivational types of stuff to keep students in school, and using technology to make sure we’re tracking them and they don’t get lost.”

The goal is for students to enroll in any of TMCC’s two-year degree programs and graduate within that timeframe. Gutierrez said she expects many will do so with the goal of transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno, and enrolling in its TRIO SSS grant program afterward.

“That was the missing link, I think, for a long time,” she said. “There are a lot of students that come to our doors and then…go to the university. But then there’s a lot of students who are still undecided, and that’s where we come in. And I think that having TRIO at TMCC, it’s a natural bridge from our TRIO program to transfer to the university.”

Gutierrez said TMCC will begin recruiting students to participate in the program sometime this semester after they’ve hired a director and coordinator to support the program’s activities.

As a first-generation college student herself from a family that immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, she said she’s quite excited for the program.

“I was a migrant student,” Gutierrez said. “My parents were immigrants, and I worked on the farms…We were considered migrant because we’d move from state to state. And if it weren’t for the migrant counselor at a community college, I don’t know what I would have done. I am a believer in community college. And the reality is, I think, that community colleges are becoming more and more important.”

Support This Is Reno

We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting can continue.

Subscribe

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

Related

Residents seek to begin the new normal with...

TMCC president’s contract renewed through 2024

Something rotten in the State of Nevada (opinion)

TMCC president’s contract recommended for four-year extension amid...

TMCC mourns loss of assistant soccer coach

Feds name TMCC ‘Green Ribbon School’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend