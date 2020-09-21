SmartBus technology connects students to online learning

Connecting to the internet is one of the latest requirements for students in Washoe County as hybrid learning and distance learning days have become a reality. To help students who may have connectivity challenges the Washoe County School District has launched SmartBus networking devices at 10 locations and equipped 15 school buses with extended ride durations with the devices.



“We recognize that connectivity is a challenge for many of our families that do not have Wi-Fi capability in their homes, and we are pleased to provide these tools to them and their students,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “We have also distributed 3,000 mobile hotspot devices to our schools and will continue to distribute them as we receive more from our suppliers.”

Despite the fact that the device is called a “SmartBus,” WCSD does not park school buses in neighborhoods that are outfitted with the devices. District vehicles are used instead. Image: WCSD

Contrary to how the name sounds, the SmarBus is a connectivity device, not a wi-fie equipped school bus. Many students have already learned how to use the SmartBus devices since school began in August.

Three SmartBus units have been deployed to the following secured office locations at the Hungry Valley Community Center, the Sutcliffe Marina, and Reno Housing Authority’s Homeless Shelter on Galletti Way. Additional SmartBus units will be in operation starting Tuesday and continuing every weekday between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

California Building/Idlewild Park, 75 Cowan Drive

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, 1301 Valley Road

Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Road – Central Yard

North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Road – North Yard

Paradise Park Activity Center, 2745 Elementary Drive – Central Yard

Plumas Gym, 475 Monroe Street

Sun Valley Community Center, 115 West 6th Avenue – North Yard

The following bus numbers will also be equipped with SmartBus units: 2026, 1515, 1514, 1521, 2024, 7023, 8031, 1619, 7020, 1205, 1615, 1202, 1604, 1613, 5123.