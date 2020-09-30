Sky Tavern elects Yale Spina as new board chair (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Grandson of Rocco Spina, one of the founding fathers of Sky Tavern, named new Board Chair to lead aggressive expansion plans

Sky Tavern has elected Yale Spina, a former pro skier and retired hospitality executive, as the new Chairman of the Sky Tavern Board of Directors, the governing body that oversees the Junior Ski program and manages the Sky Tavern facilities.

“My top priorities as the new Board Chair will be to finalize the plans for future improvements including installing snowmaking and lights for after school programs and developing a strategic plan for summer camps, cycling and hiking,” said Spina.

Operating for over 70 years, the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program is the oldest and largest non-profit ski and snowboard training program of its kind. It has impacted the lives of over 100,000 children in our community. Spina takes the gavel from long-time chairman and supporter Chris Bender.

“I want to thank the current board for their support and confidence in my abilities and offer my sincerest gratitude to Chris Bender, the out-going chair, for his years of support and guidance,” said Spina. “Sky Tavern has a wonderful history of making a difference in the lives of youth and families. I look forward to continuing that tradition with many exciting announcements to come over the next few months!”

Recently retired, Spina has a successful and varied background in skiing and hospitality operations. After many years of skiing at Sky Tavern in his early life, Spina became a professional skier competing in pro-moguls, performing in 11 countries as a ski acrobat and aerials, and was named Western Professional Champion in 1978. Spina was a founding coach of the Squaw Valley Freestyle Ski Team, a sport shop owner, and a revolving ski deck machine builder.

Following his career on the slopes, Spina went on to become Vice President of Hotel Operations for Hilton, Caesars, and Harrah’s, and he most recently served as COO for RVC Outdoor Destinations.

Sky Tavern’s Junior Ski Program was first established in 1948 when local skier and schoolteacher, Marce Herz, approached the original owners Keston and Carlisle Ramsey with the idea of reducing lift prices for schoolchildren and teaching them how to ski.

In 1959, the Ramsey’s sold the resort and eventually the City of Reno purchased the 143-acre property in1968 for the exclusive use of teaching school children how to ski, and in more modern times, how to snowboard. In 1991 the City of Reno decided that it could no longer run the Sky Tavern Ski Program. A group of dedicated parents came together and formed the current non-profit organization that manages the programs and maintains the Sky Tavern property year round. Today the organization estimates that Sky Tavern programs have served well over 100,000 children.

For more information visit: https://www.skytavern.org/

