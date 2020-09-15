Schools shift to distance learning for Wednesday due to smoke

Washoe County School District students will have a full distance learning day Wednesday, Sept. 16 due to poor air quality and smoke lingering in the valley. The smoke is the result of the more than 220,000-acre Creek Fire, burning in central California’s Sierra National Forest.

The district said it made the decision late Tuesday afternoon to give families and staff time to make alternative plans. Teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans, the district added.

Families can go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility located at 585 Spice Islands Ct. in Sparks between 9:30 and 11 a.m. to pick up a school meal, which includes a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. The district said all students are welcome to a meal, and fees will be charged later for paying students. Incline Village families will receive information about meal distribution separately.