School trustees to discuss board vacancy at Sept. 8 meeting

The Washoe County School District’s Board of Trustees will discuss filling the board’s vacancy, left by Scott Kelley’s resignation, at their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Kelley resigned from his position on the board Aug. 27 after This Is Reno revealed allegations of harassing and oppressive behavior as outlined in court records concerning his divorce and from individuals who say they’ve been threatened by him online. Kelley blamed This Is Reno for the decision.

The district’s remaining trustees are required by Nevada Revised Statute to fill the vacancy by appointment at a public meeting. At Tuesday’s meeting, they’ll discuss the process and timeline for that appointment.

Potential candidates must be a qualified elector and meet residence qualifications for the position. The seat for District A covers south Reno and Incline Village and includes the following schools:

Elementary Schools – Brown, Dodson, Donner Springs, Double Diamond, Hidden Valley, Hunsberger, Incline, Lenz, Picollo PK-12, Pleasant Valley, Poulakidas and Smithridge

Middle Schools – Depoali, Herz, Incline and Pine

High Schools – AACT, Damonte Ranch, Galena, Incline and Washoe Inspire

The appointee will serve for the remainder of the term, which continues through midnight on Jan. 3, 2021.

Kelley’s name will remain on the ballot for the November election, and he has indicated that he may rejoin the board if he’s re-elected.

“My name will remain on the ballot in November and I’m hopeful my constituents in District A will consider the facts and circumstances surrounding disclosure of the false and inflammatory allegations when casting their vote.”