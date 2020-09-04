Sand Harbor to open early over holiday weekend

Nevada State Parks officials are anticipating increased traffic and a surge of visitors to Sand Harbor this Labor Day weekend, prompting them to open the park two hours early Saturday through Monday.

“This summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation remains at an all-time high, creating severe traffic congestion along Hwy 28 and causing public safety concerns,” parks officials said in a statement.

Parking at Sand Harbor will open at 6 a.m. to mitigate traffic during peak hours and will be available on a first-come, first served basis. COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place, meaning once the parking lot reaches 50% capacity it will be closed until it reopens, usually around 5 p.m.

Walk-ins, and parking along Highway 28 near Sand Harbor, are also prohibited.

Regular park hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.