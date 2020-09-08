RTC roadwork to convert Kuenzli for two-way traffic

Kuenzli Street will soon have two-way traffic after completion of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Kuenzli Street Conversion Project which begins Monday, Sept. 14. Work is scheduled to continue for about five weeks and be complete by mid-October.

Minor lane closures and temporary detours will be in place during the project work, which includes slurry sealing and new striping, ADA improvements at several crosswalks and ramps, added bike lanes and shared lanes, and pedestrian and traffic light modifications.

The two-lane conversion was requested by the City of Reno to accommodate traffic to and from the new Reno Public Safety Center in the former Reno Gazette Journal building, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

After the project is complete, Kuenzli Street will allow for two-way traffic from Kirman Avenue to Giroux Street. Giroux Street from Kuenzli Street to East Second Street will also be converted to accommodate two-way traffic. The project also includes the area on Kirman Avenue from just south of the Truckee River Bridge to East Second Street, and Kuenzli Street from Wells Avenue to Kirman Avenue.