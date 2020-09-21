fbpx
RNO adds more new flights to Southern California

By ThisIsReno
Alaksa Airlines plane
Photo by Allie on Unsplash

Despite low passenger travel at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport due to the COVID-19 pandemic, air operators still have confidence in the market. That’s evidenced by yet another announcement of new service to RNO, this time by Alaska Airlines with flights to and from Palm Springs and Los Angeles.

Earlier this month JSX announced hop-on jet service from RNO to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Alaska Airlines’ flights begin December 17 with five weekly non-stop flights to and from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP). The seasonal service, targeting northern Nevada’s ski season and southern California’s access to warmer winter climes, continues through April 21, 2021.

The daily non-stop flight between RNO and LAX will be offered year-round.

Flights to both destinations will be aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. Flight times are as follows:

PSP – RNO                                          
RNO – PSP
11:50 a.m. departure                          2:05 p.m. departure
1:24 p.m. Reno arrival                        3:40 p.m. Palm Springs arrival

LAX – RNO                                          
RNO – LAX
7:35 p.m. departure                            8:00 a.m. departure
9:09 p.m. Reno arrival                        9:37 a.m. Los Angeles arrival

Tickets and information are online at www.alaskaair.com.

