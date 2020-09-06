Reno airport adds hop-on jet service to Burbank

New air service between Reno and Burbank is set to begin Sept. 24 via JSX, a hop-on jet service focused on short-haul routes. Tickets start at $89 each way to and from Hollywood Burbank International Airport, with four round-trip flights per week, on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Operating from private terminals at each airport, JSX will provide service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport from the Stellar Aviation terminal, located at 485 South Rock Blvd. The private terminal service allows passengers to arrive just 20 minutes prior to departure.

JSX also promotes a variety of amenities not generally available on larger commercial carriers, including a roomier cabin with no overhead bins, faster deplaning and baggage handling, HEPA filters on each plane, contactless check-in, two free checked bags, and complimentary cocktails. The air carrier also touts enhancing health screening and cleaning protocols.

Tickets can be booked online at www.jsx.com.