fbpx
Home > News > Reno airport adds hop-on jet service to Burbank
News

Reno airport adds hop-on jet service to Burbank

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Reno airport traveler

New air service between Reno and Burbank is set to begin Sept. 24 via JSX, a hop-on jet service focused on short-haul routes. Tickets start at $89 each way to and from Hollywood Burbank International Airport, with four round-trip flights per week, on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Operating from private terminals at each airport, JSX will provide service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport from the Stellar Aviation terminal, located at 485 South Rock Blvd. The private terminal service allows passengers to arrive just 20 minutes prior to departure.

JSX also promotes a variety of amenities not generally available on larger commercial carriers, including a roomier cabin with no overhead bins, faster deplaning and baggage handling, HEPA filters on each plane, contactless check-in, two free checked bags, and complimentary cocktails. The air carrier also touts enhancing health screening and cleaning protocols.

Tickets can be booked online at www.jsx.com.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Air travel at RNO still weak, but shows...

New CEO selected for Reno-Tahoe International Airport

April passenger traffic at RNO: Scant

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Snake on a plane out of...

Business News: Flying from Reno? It’s less miserable...

Video shot at Reno airport asks travelers to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend