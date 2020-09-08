Placer County is open for responsible leisure travel this fall (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Find your open, outdoor haven just a short drive away from Reno

Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination in Northern California, is inviting responsible leisure travelers in accordance with the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Travelers are now permitted to safely enjoy the diverse geography encompassing a range of cities from Olympic Valley to Foresthill, and Auburn to Roseville this fall.

Visit Placer urges all visitors to observe safety protocols, including:

Face coverings in public spaces are required

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from other individuals

Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing

Uniquely situated along Interstate 80, Placer County attractions are only 20 minutes away from the major freeway at any point, making it an ideal destination for travelers from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Reno, Lake Tahoe and other nearby regions.

Visitors can head outside to experience Placer County’s stunning outdoors through biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, while crisscrossing spectacular landscapes. The county is home to the Gold Country’s foothills, world-class river canyons, breathtaking rafting, fishing and bird watching.

The region also encompasses beautiful Foothill lakes, including Folsom, Rollins and Clementine. The lakes offer visitors a refreshing swim in the freshwater or a relaxing boat ride. Since camping is abundant throughout the county, visitors should be sure to bring a tent.

Interested travelers can see below for more ideas on how to enjoy a socially-distanced trip to some of Placer County’s unique cities and towns.

Auburn, Calif.

Begin your day by taking in the fresh air and hiking one of the many scenic trails in the Auburn State Recreation Area. As hikers enjoy the beautiful scenery, venture to the vast American River and find the iconic Foresthill Bridge. After hiking , stop by one of the award-winning local breweries in Historic Downtown Auburn and sip on a refreshing craft beer. Then, grab a bite from the artisan bread bakery and cafe The Baker and The Cakemaker, offering delicious sandwiches and salads. For wine enthusiasts, pack a picnic and enjoy one of the many wineries within and surrounding Auburn. Make a visit to a local favorite and family-owned winery, Lone Buffalo Vineyard, featuring tasty varietals grown in the Sierra Foothills.

Loomis, Calif.

As you drive into this small, character-filled town, visitors can experience the rich history this city has to offer. Locals in Placer County come to enjoy the High Hand Nursery & Cafe, featuring a robust and beautiful collection of plants. Once you stroll through the breathtaking garden, break for lunch at the cafe nestled in the center of the nursery with plenty of space for social distancing outings.

Rocklin, Calif.

Characterized by the rolling hill terrain with 360-degree panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Rocklin is the perfect stop for an outdoor family day. Visitors can take in the picturesque setting of Rocklin at Quarry Park, which is filled with entertainment for families and plenty of wide-open space for visitors to social distance.

Placer County encompasses a wide variety of unique cities, towns and census-designated places in northern California, including:

Lincoln

Auburn

Loomis

Rocklin

Granite Bay

Roseville

Foresthill

Colfax

Dutch Flat

Tahoma

Tahoe City

Carnelian Bay

Tahoe Vista

Kings Beach

An interactive map on the website has been provided to learn more about enjoying “Life at its Peak.” Please remember to travel responsibly at all times and avoid traveling and congregating in large groups. To learn more on how to venture through Placer County safely, visit visitplacer.com/travel-responsibly.

About

Visit Placer is the destination marketing agency that promotes, markets and provides resources for domestic and international leisure travel to Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination along the I-80 corridor in Northern California. Described as a “continent within a county,” the county encompasses a widely diverse geography, boasting unique locales from high-mountain ski town Olympic Valley, sitting alongside Lake Tahoe, to the lush and forested community of Foresthill. Visit Placer invites travelers to visit, discover and savor the county responsibly. For more information on Placer County, log onto the Visit Placer website at visitplacer.com.

