Pick-up option added for area WIC participants

Participants in the area’s Women, Infants and Children’s Program (WIC) now have access to limited contact grocery shopping just as others in the community have during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new WIC Shopper Program benefits participants from Washoe County Health District and Community Health Alliance and continues through the end of the year.

Both WCHD and CHA were looking for ways to better support WIC families, who previously had to shop and purchase in stores to redeem their benefits, which weren’t eligible for online ordering or curbside pickup.

The health district said that the program limitation led to families either not redeem their benefits or to feel as if they were risking their family’s safety to secure necessary food items.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada also helped to facilitate the WIC Shopper Program.

To learn more about the program, call 775-225-7063.

For more information on WIC and to determine if you and your family may be eligible for WIC services, visit https://nevadawic.org/eligibility/.