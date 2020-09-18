fbpx
Home > Featured > Pick-up option added for area WIC participants
Featured

Pick-up option added for area WIC participants

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
milk
Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Participants in the area’s Women, Infants and Children’s Program (WIC) now have access to limited contact grocery shopping just as others in the community have during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new WIC Shopper Program benefits participants from Washoe County Health District and Community Health Alliance and continues through the end of the year.

Both WCHD and CHA were looking for ways to better support WIC families, who previously had to shop and purchase in stores to redeem their benefits, which weren’t eligible for online ordering or curbside pickup.

The health district said that the program limitation led to families either not redeem their benefits or to feel as if they were risking their family’s safety to secure necessary food items.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada also helped to facilitate the WIC Shopper Program.

To learn more about the program, call 775-225-7063.

For more information on WIC and to determine if you and your family may be eligible for WIC services, visit https://nevadawic.org/eligibility/.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

WIC Recipients Donate to Health District

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend