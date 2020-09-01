fbpx
Home > Featured > NDA and NDOT urge caution around Virginia Range feral horses
Featured

NDA and NDOT urge caution around Virginia Range feral horses

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Image: Ty O'Neil

Local officials are urging drivers along U.S. Highway 50 and Alternate U.S. 395 to use extreme caution when driving in the Virginia Range area due to increased wild horse activity.

“We see an increase in horse activity during the summer and fall months when horses in this area cross roadways or enter neighborhoods in search of food and water sources,” said Doug Farris, Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Industry division administrator. “The increasing feral/estray horse population, combined with urban and suburban spread, presents a clear public safety risk.”

A total of 240 horse-related vehicle accidents happened between 2017 and 2019, according to The Nevada Department of Transportation. It said 45 of those resulted in human injury and one resulted in human death.

NDOT also said it has installed 14 miles of new livestock fencing wildlife fencing on U.S. 50 between Stagecoach and USA Parkway this year, and plans to install more along U.S. 50 near Dayton next year. They said that the department has installed the fencing in previous years to many sections of U.S. 50, Alternates U.S. 95 and 395, USA Parkway and other area highways, along with three undercrossings, to reduce horse-related crashes

However, the statistics show such crashes can still happen.

NDOT advises that drivers should remain alert and aware, and be sure to obey all traffic laws, including posted speed limits in this area. Extra caution should be taken at dusk and during the night.

The Virginia Range includes the areas of Fernley, Dayton, Lockwood, south Reno, Hidden Valley, Silver Springs, Virginia City and east of Carson City.

NDA’s Farris also noted that feeding the wild horses is both unsafe and illegal, and poses a safety risk by drawing the animals into more congested areas.

To report illegal feeding or horses on roadways, call 775-353-3608 with specific details.

Correction: This story has been updated with a corrected phone number.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Nevada approves pandemic relief for student meal programs

Farmers’ market coupons available for low-income seniors

Washoe county bats test positive for rabies

Displaced during the pandemic, a small homeless camp...

Virginia Range horses featured on new license plate

VIDEO: Nevada’s economic forecast on agriculture (sponsored)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend