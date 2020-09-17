fbpx
More than a dozen apply to temporarily fill school board seat

By Jeri Davis
Washoe County School District's August 11 Board of Trustees meeting. Image: Eric Marks

By the time Washoe County School District Board of Trustees members meet next Tuesday, each trustee is expected to have selected the top three or so of their preferred candidates from the list of 13 people who applied to fill the seat left vacant by former trustee Scott Kelley. 

Kelley resigned in August after This Is Reno reported on his harassing treatment of constituents and allegations of harassment made by his wife in divorce filings.

Trustees’ lists of preferred candidates will be used to determine which candidates will be interviewed during the meeting. A candidate is expected to be chosen and seated during the meeting.

Kelley is still running for reelection to the board, and although the trustees expressed their desire for the current candidate who will face Kelley in the November election—Jeff Church—to refrain for applying for the temporary post, he did so anyway.

The list of those who applied also includes the three candidates who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in the June primary against Church.

Lisa Genasci, Jack Heinemann and Terese Huerstel all ran for the District A seat, which includes south Reno, Damonte Ranch and Incline Village, in June.

Jack Heinemann is a current UNR student and was student body president at Damonte Ranch High School prior to his graduation.

Lisa Genasci is a mother of two WCSD students and is chief grants officer for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Terese Huerstel is a former WCSD teacher who was with the district for more than two decades.

Below is a complete list of the people who applied for the open seat:

  • Jeff Church
  • Jack Heinemann
  • Lisa Genasci
  • Terese Huerstel
  • Megan Clowers
  • Greg Juhl
  • Lori O’Leary
  • Heather Parkyn
  • David Perez
  • Tara Carolan
  • Sharon Kennedy
  • Julie Moresi
  • Wayne Van Der Wal

Tuesday’s school board meeting will start at 3 p.m. inside the theater at McQueen High School.

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

