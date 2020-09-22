Major Reno development gets new name

Developers this week unveiled the new moniker that will replace “former Park Lane Mall site” in Reno-Sparks’ lexicon: Reno Experience District. Or RED, for brevity.

The master-planned community taking shape at the site since early last year will feature luxury apartments, dining and retail, office space in a “Tech Campus,” a hotel, 2-acre park, and entertainment options.

The first apartments at Emory are expected to be ready for move-ins in January 2021, and pre-leasing is planned to begin in October, according to a statement from developer Lyon Living.

Soon after, developers hope to open the park, main welcome pavilion and additional apartment units.