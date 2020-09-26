Lemmon Drive to close for two days

Lemmon Drive will be closed to through-traffic for two days, Sept. 29 and 30, as crews work to remove concrete barriers placed by the county for flood mitigation.

“Given the progress of [flood mitigation] efforts, the barriers are now being removed,” the county said in a statement.

Removal of the barriers begins at 6 a.m. Sept. 29 between Deodar Way and Nectar Street. The City of Reno will reroute traffic on Military Road while work is completed.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time to get to their destinations due to the closures.

The closure section is marked in the map below.